తమిళనాడు ప్రభుత్వానికి కేంద్రం అభయం: రాష్ట్రపతి దగ్గరకు పళనిసామి పంచాయితీ !

English summary

Tamil Nadu Minister Senkottiayan also went to Delhi urgently as DMK is meeting President and sources saying that senkottaiyan may discuss with the BJP leaders relating to current political situation. Opposition parties are going to meet President of India to demand TN CM to prove his majority in assembly, as Governor refused to do so on citing no rights to intervene in internal clash of AIADMK.