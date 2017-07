టార్గెట్‌.. తమిళనాడు! పట్టుకోసం బీజేపీ గట్టి ప్రయత్నం, రజినీకాంత్ తురుపుముక్కే, అంత సులభమా?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

RSS ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy, the man who is known to be the mastermind of all things political in Tamil Nadu, has broken his silence on the crucial question, ‘Is Superstar Rajinikanth BJP's entry point in Tamil Nadu? Speaking to CNN-News18’s Bhupendra Chaubey, Gurumurthy said, “It’s my assessment that Rajinikanth will float his own political outfit. There is a huge vacuum in the state’s politics following the death of Jayalalithaa. Rajinikanth is best suited to fill that void.” When asked whether BJP was going to extend support to Rajinikanth, the politician, Gurumurthy said, “I think Rajinikanth is himself aware of his drawbacks. It will be a wonderful moment to see him and Narendra Modi together. It will completely change the face of Tamil Nadu politics, which was driven by Dravidian politics,” he said, adding that an alliance between the BJP and Rajinikanth's political outfit certainly will be the best move.