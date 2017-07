షాక్: టిసిఎస్ కార్యాలయం మూసివేత, 2వేల మంది టెక్కీల ఆందోళన

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 12:27 [IST]

English summary

TCS is preparing to bid farewell to Lucknow as the staff members on Wednesday claimed they were informed by their team leaders that the company is wrapping up the work at the centre.At least 2,000 employees will be affected by this shift where 50 percent are women.