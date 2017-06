17 ఏళ్ల అబ్బాయితో 25 ఏళ్ల యువతి ప్రేమాయణం.. ఆ తరువాతే మొదలైంది అసలు కథ

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 19:40 [IST]

English summary

A 17-year-old boy who was allegedly seduced by his 25-year-old neighbor is battling for life after he attempted suicide by consuming insecticide. The minor’s family claims that the woman mistook the ‘friendship’ for love after she got pregnant and proposed marriage to the boy. The boy’s mother has filed a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police station against the girl and her two family members. The boy, a resident of Jayanagar, is a first-year student of B.Com at a private college in the neighbourhood. He attempted suicide by consuming a bottle full of insecticide and other tablets on Friday afternoon, when his parents and brother were away. When his parents returned home, they saw him lying unconscious with the empty insecticide bottle next to him. The victim was taken to a private hospital on BG Road where he is undergoing treatment.