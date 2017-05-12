సంచలనం: బాలుడి తల నరికి.. ఠాణాలోకి విసిరేసిన దుండగులు!

తమిళనాడులోని కడలూరులో బుధవారం రాత్రి ఇద్దరు దుండగులు ఒక బాలుడి తల నరికి దానిని ఏకంగా పోలీస్‌స్టేషన్‌లోకే విసిరేశారు.తమిళనాడులోని కడలూరులో బుధవారం రాత్రి ఇద్దరు దుండగులు ఒక బాలుడి తల నరికి

English summary

In an extremely barbaric incident last night, a teen was hacked, allegedly by a gang that later flung his severed head into a police station in Tamil Nadu. In CCTV footage, two bikers stop at the entrance, throw the head and drive off into the night. Based on the footage, two suspects have been arrested and the hunt is on for a third. The teenager was been killed by a gang involved in chain-snatching and bike stealing, police said. Investigators say the victim Suvedan's associates are behind bars in a chain snatching case. He had planned to kill a rival gang leader Vinod, but Vinod's gang killed him first. Suvedan had suspected it was Vinod who informed police about his gang members' crime that landed them in jail, they added.