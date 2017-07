National

Ramesh Babu

National

A day after the Janata Dal (United), or JDU, asked him to come clean, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday virtually ruled out his resignation, while dubbing the FIR registered against him under various anti-corruption provisions as “political vendetta.”“The FIR (in the land-for-hotels case) is part of a political vendetta. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are conspiring against me and family members out of political reasons,” Yadav told reporters after coming out of a cabinet meeting. He said “everybody knows that they (BJP) are afraid of Laluji. But, it was not known that they are afraid of even a youth of 28 years of age. Can you believe that a child of 14 years of age whose moustache has even not grown will indulge in corruption?” he said, dubbing the FIR as farzi (fake).