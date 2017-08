రాజ్యసభ ఎన్నికలు, క్రాస్ ఓటింగ్, అహ్మద్ పటేల్ కు ఓటు వెయ్యలేదు, కాంగ్రెస్ రెబల్స్!

National

Mallikarjuna

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Congress hadn't been listening to us for a year. We have voted for Balwantsinh Rajput: Dharmendra Jadeja, Congress #RajyaSabhaPolls #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/7SRFILADE6

English summary

Rebel Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Tuesday asserted that he had not voted for the official party nominee Ahmed Patel in the crucial Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls being held here.