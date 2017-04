సీఎంగా పళనిసామి కొనసాగింపు: పన్నీర్ చేతిలో రిమోట్: తిరుగుబాటు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు!

తమిళనాడు ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా పళనిసామిని కొనసాగించాలని నిర్ణయించారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Friday, April 28, 2017, 9:41 [IST]

English summary

KP Munuswamy pointed out that Panneerselvam himself had stated yesterday that a conducive atmosphere was evolving in both factions for holding talks.