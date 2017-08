National

Srinivas G

English summary

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday held the Muslim practice of triple talaq unconstitutional and struck it down by 3:2 majority. The SC said triple talaq violates the fundamental right of Muslim women as it irrevocably ends marriage.Triple talaq , or verbal divorce, is practiced by some in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by saying talaq three times.