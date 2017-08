ఈ స్వామీజీలందరూ.. తేడాసింగ్ లే! వేషాలే వేరు.. మోసాలు ఒకటే!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In India, number of Saints, Swamijis are emerging day by day and lot of them are committing crimes and going jail. Recently Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh went to jail in two rape cases. Before this, Swamy Nityananda, Baba Rampal, Asharam Bapu, Narayan Sai, Sant Swamy Bheemanandaji Maharaj Chitrakoot Wale, Swamy Premananda, Swamy Sadachari are went to jail.