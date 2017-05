స్కూళ్లలో విద్యార్థులకు నపుంసక టీకాలు.. వదంతులతో మూతబడిన పాఠశాలలు

వదంతుల కారణంగా అసోంలోని బార్పేట, నల్బారి, కామ్‌రూప్ జిల్లాల్లోని ముస్లింలు అధికంగా ఉండే గ్రామాల్లోని ప్రభుత్వ స్కూళ్లకు విద్యార్థులు రావడం మానేశారు.

English summary

On May 16, Ismail Hussain, the diminutive headmaster of Hemanta Barua Vidyapeeth Middle English School, had an unusually busy morning. It was not academic and administrative work that kept him occupied, though. In fact, there was hardly any academic activity in the school that morning: only 60 of the 365 students had turned up. Hussain was attending to a battery of journalists who had set up camp at this nondescript government school in the Muslim-dominated locality of Hatigaon in Assam’s Guwahati.Hussain’s school, along with Natboma Primary School and Hemanta Barua Vidyapeeth High School in the same neighbourhood, were the first casualties of a rumour that reached the state capital this week. On its way, it had already caused panic in the rural parts of Barpeta, Nalbari and Kamrup districts, keeping students out of school for days. Children in government-run schools, it was rumoured, were being administered a vaccine that could lead to infertility.