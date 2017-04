సుకుమా మావోయిస్టు విధ్వంసకాండ వెనుకున్న ‘మాస్టర్ మైండ్’.. ఇతడే!

చత్తీస్ గఢ్ లోని సుకుమా జిల్లాలో మావోయిస్టుల మారణకాండ వెనుక సీపీఐ (మావోయిస్టు) ఫస్ట్‌ మిలిటరీ బెటాలియన్‌ అధినేత మాద్వి హిద్మా వ్యూహరచన చేసినట్టు పోలీసులు అనుమానిస్తున్నారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 32-year-old battle-hardened Maoist commander has emerged as the likely mastermind behind the massacre of 25 CRPF troopers in Chhattishgarh, police said on Wednesday, as the focus shifted to repeated intelligence failures that have led to severe losses for security forces battling rebels in the hotbed of Left-wing insurgency. Madvi Hidma, who heads the first military battalion of the CPI (Maoist), likely planned and executed the ambush on the group of CRPF personnel in south Sukma on Monday, police said. Six other jawans were also injured in the Maoist attack, the worst on security personnel since 2010 when 75 CRPF soldiers were killed in Dantewada.