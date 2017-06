యూపీలో సింగం-4: ఢీ అంటే ఢీ అన్న మహిళా పోలీసు అధికారి

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The video shows Thakur, a circle officer from Sayana, firmly standing her ground against BJP protesters at the district court compound in Bulandshahr. The situation turned tense after BJP workers protested against police for taking action against one of their leaders for traffic violation. The BJP workers, gathered near the court compound, shouted anti-police slogans. Afterwards, Thakur had a confrontation with a BJP leader. In the video, Thakur was seen surrounded by BJP workers, who were all males. However, she did not blink an eye and told the crowd that why the action taken by the police was right. The fearless officer told a BJP leader that he first gets an order in writing from chief minister Yogi Adityanath that the police have no powers to check vehicles.