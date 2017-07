ఫుడ్‌ ఆర్డర్ చేశారా? కాస్తాగండి.. డ్రోన్ తీసుకొచ్చేస్తుంది! (వీడియో)

National

Online Kaka is a localized online food delivery platform in the City of Nawabs that wants to do something different... it wants to deliver your food to you with the help of drones. If they are successful in getting approval for this scheme, they could become the first such company in north India to do this, and only the second company in India after a pizza delivery chain in Mumbai. "The traffic conditions in Lucknow right now are very poor," says Vivek Kumar, the social media manager of the company, in a conversation with NDTV. "By using drones, we want to reduce the delivery time to 1/3rd of the current time, which is 45 minutes. It will also help us fight pollution caused by two wheelers."