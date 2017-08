National

UC Web, the browser owned by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, has come under the scrutiny of the government as part of investigations against Chinese companies over alleged data theft. If found guilty of stealing data of Indian users, the company (UC Web) may be banned in the country , a top official in the ministry of electronics and IT said. “Complaints have been received against UC Browser that it sends mobile data of Indian users to servers in China. The matter is being looked into,” the official said, requesting anonymity.