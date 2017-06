Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 13:29 [IST]

English summary

Three Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) workers were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman after beating up her mother-in-law at their residence in Subhash Nagar area of Bareilly late Monday. They were accompanied by another HYV member, who is absconding.