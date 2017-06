షాకింగ్: బ్యాంకులు, ఏటీఎంల దోపిడీ ముఠా మాస్టర్ మైండ్.. ఒక పోలీసు అధికారి!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

An ace investigator from Delhi Police’s crime branch had mysteriously gone missing for six months. But when the department finally got some news of him, it became a cause of deep embarrassment rather than relief. The cop, Aslup Khan, is the alleged mastermind of a gang that robbed banks and ATMs in Kerala and is also suspected of having operated in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. A special investigation team (SIT) of Kerala Police recently arrested one of the gang members, Suresh (37), in Delhi. Alappuzha district police chief V M Muhammed Rafeeq said Suresh was travelling in a Swift car when he was arrested on Kasturba Gandi Marg.