అక్కడ రెండ్రోజులు రైళ్లు, మూడ్రోజులు మొబైల్ ఇంటర్నెట్ బంద్.. ఎక్కడంటే..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Prohibitory orders were clamped on Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh (UT) ahead of the court verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The State governments have suspended mobile internet services for 72 hours with immediate effect. The decision was taken in a coordination committee meeting of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh held under the chairmanship of Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore.