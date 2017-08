National

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari today said the issue of triple talaq would not have reached the Supreme Court, had the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) not failed to address the problems of women “wronged” by the divorce practice. Bukhari said the stand of the AIMPLB, which “considers itself as a custodian” of the matters related to civil issues of the Muslim community in the country, was ambivalent in the matter of triple talaq.