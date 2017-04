ఆ చట్టం అంతు చూసేంత వరకు నిద్రపోను: ట్రిపుల్ తలాక్ పై ప్రధాని మోడీ

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the issue of ‘triple talaq’ should not be seen from the political prism even as he reached out to the Muslim community. He urged the community to come forward and find a “solution” to the contentious issue, assuring that the central government led by his Bharatiya Janata Party will bring an “end to this archaic law”. “Reformers from the (Muslim) community itself will come forward to protect women from the ill-effects of triple talaq,” news agency PTI quoted Modi as saying at an event in Delhi.