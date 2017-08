సీన్ రివర్స్: వంచన.. వయా ఫేస్ బుక్, ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగిని అయి ఉండీ ఇదేం పాడు పని?

National

English summary

The Koratigere police has arrested a woman who allegedly trapped serveral rich persons on the pretext of friendship. Dodda Mani, who is working as cleark in electricity office of Madhugiri, develops friendship with the men on facebook and later cheats them. Her modus operandi was that, she befriended men on FB, had long chats and threatened them that she will expose photos of them on social medaia and demands money from them.