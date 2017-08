ట్యూషనుకు వెళితే.. ట్యూటర్ తాకరాని చోట తాకుతూ..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A private tutor was arrested from his residence on Tuesday by the Ghansoli police for allegedly molesting a minor girl who used to come to him for coaching. The 15-year-old had lodged a complaint at the police station on Monday. The accused, identified as Tushar Navale, runs a coaching centre known as Mukta coaching centre in sector 5, Ghansoli. One of his students, police said, lodged a case of sexual assault against him on Monday night.