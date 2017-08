రెండు రకాల రూ.500 నోట్లు!? నోట్ల ముద్రణలోనూ స్కామ్? ప్రతిపక్షాలకు మరో ఆయుధం

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Rajya Sabha saw four adjournments within its first hour of proceedings on Tuesday as the Congress, with support from the Trinamool Congress and the Janata Dal (United), created a ruckus over the printing of two kinds of 500 and 2000-rupee notes, calling it the “biggest scam of this century”. Slogan-shouting Congress members trooped into the well even as Leader of the House and finance minister Arun Jaitley said the opposition party has been raising “frivolous” issues without giving notices to stall Zero Hour proceedings.