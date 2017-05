ఇదెక్కడి గోల?: ఐసీయూలో భర్త.. అతడి ఎదురుగానే సిగపట్లకు దిగిన భార్యలు!

మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని గ్వాలియర్‌కు చెందిన షాదాబ్ అలీ అంబులెన్స్ డ్రైవర్. అదే ప్రాంతానికి చెందిన వివాహిత ప్రేమలతతో ప్రేమలో పడ్డాడు. ఆ తర్వాత కొంతకాలానికి అలీకి అస్మా అనే మరో యువతితో వివాహమైంది.

English summary

Two wives of a young man, who was in a hospital ICU, broke into a fight as he lay there recovering. the man had beeen admitted to the hospital in the first place for consuming poision unable to withstand their fights. Shadab Ali, 25, from Shivpuri near Gwalior was reportedly in love with Premlatha, his neighbour, who was however married off to another man. But their affair continued and she soon was pregnant with Shadab's child. However, Shadab married Aasma later and they had two children together. But his affair with Premlatha continued. Soon, she separated from her husband and begain to live wih Shadaab, who then worked as an ambulance driver.