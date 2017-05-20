సీఎంకే చుక్కలు చూపిస్తున్న వీధి కుక్కలు!

ఉత్తరాఖండ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి త్రివేంద్రసింగ్ రావత్‌కు ఒక కొత్త బెడద వచ్చిపడింది. పాపం.. వీధి కుక్కలు ఆయనకు చుక్కలు చూపిస్తున్నాయి. రాత్రివేళ వాటి అరుపులతో కంటిమీద కునుకే ఉండటం లేదట.

డెహ్రాడూన్‌లోని సీఎం క్యాంపు కార్యాలయ పరిసరాల్లో వీధి కుక్కల బెడద తీవ్రమైంది. దీంతో భద్రతా సిబ్బంది సైతం నిద్రలేని రాత్రులు గడుపుతున్నారు. కుక్కల బెడదతో ప్రశాంతత కరవైందంటూ వారు వాపోతున్నారు.

డెహ్రాడూన్‌లోని కంటోన్మెంట్ ప్రాంతంలో రాత్రివేళ వీధుల్లో కుక్కలు గుంపులుగా తిరుగుతూ బాటసారులను కరవడంతోపాటు, అరుపులతో నిద్రాభంగం కలిగిస్తున్నాయని సీఎం క్యాంపు కార్యాలయ సిబ్బంది ఒక ప్రకటనలో పేర్కొన్నారు.

వీధి కుక్కల సంఖ్య పెరగకుండా వాటికి తక్షణమే సంతాన నిరోధక ఇంజెక్షన్లు ఇప్పించాలని సీఎం కార్యాలయం అంతర్జాతీయ జంతు సంరక్షణ సంస్థ (హెచ్‌ఎస్‌ఐ)ను కోరింది. ఇప్పుడిక ఈ సంస్థ సిబ్బంది రంగంలోకి దిగి వాటిని అదుపుచేయాల్సి ఉంది.

English summary
Guess what’s giving sleepless nights to chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat? No, it’s not a security threat from any terror organisation and neither is it because of any political decision that he has to take. It is the stray dogs near CM’s residence that are giving sleepless nights to Rawat and his security staff. The situation is so bad that a letter has been issued from CM’s residence to Humane Society International (HSI) urging it sterilise the dogs in Dehradun Cantt area. HSI is an international organisation that works on animal protection issues around the world.
