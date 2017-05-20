సీఎంకే చుక్కలు చూపిస్తున్న వీధి కుక్కలు!

ఉత్తరాఖండ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి త్రివేంద్రసింగ్ రావత్‌కు ఒక కొత్త బెడద వచ్చిపడింది. పాపం.. వీధి కుక్కలు ఆయనకు చుక్కలు చూపిస్తున్నాయి. రాత్రివేళ వాటి అరుపులతో కంటిమీద కునుకే ఉండటం లేదట.

English summary

Guess what’s giving sleepless nights to chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat? No, it’s not a security threat from any terror organisation and neither is it because of any political decision that he has to take. It is the stray dogs near CM’s residence that are giving sleepless nights to Rawat and his security staff. The situation is so bad that a letter has been issued from CM’s residence to Humane Society International (HSI) urging it sterilise the dogs in Dehradun Cantt area. HSI is an international organisation that works on animal protection issues around the world.