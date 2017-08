14 ఏళ్లు జైల్లో ఉన్నా బుద్ధి రాలేదు.. మళ్లీ అదే నేరం!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Ahmednagar police have arrested Lahu Devram Pawar for allegedly raping his five-year-old niece. Pawar was arrested on Monday night when his sister approached the police to report her daughter missing. On investigating the case, police discovered that Lahu Pawar had recently finished a jail term for raping a nine-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment for that crime.