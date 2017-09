మోడీ మంత్రివర్గంలో కొత్తగా 9 మంది! ఏ క్షణాన్నైనా తుది జాబితా, శ్రీరామ్ రెడ్డి, హరిబాబులకు చోటు?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a revamp of the Union Cabinet on Sunday to fill key vacancies and bring in new faces with a thrust on merit and demands of realpolitik. A cloud of uncertainty, however, hangs over the participation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies like the Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena in the reshuffle, the third since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014, and chances of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joining the government also appeared slim. “There was no such talk of JD(U) joining the Union Cabinet. No talks were held on the issue (between the BJP and JD(U)),” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose party JD (U) recently rejoined the NDA, said in Patna.