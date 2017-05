కేంద్రమంత్రి అనిల్ దవే(61) హఠాన్మరణం: మోడీ దిగ్భ్రాంతి

కేంద్ర మంత్రి అనిల్ మాధవ్ దవే(61) గురువారం ఉదయం హఠాన్మరణం చెందారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన నరేంద్ర మోడీ క్యాబినెట్ లో పర్యావరణం, అటవీశాఖ మంత్రిగా ఆయన విధులు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు.

I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss.

Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment.

Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences.

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:23 [IST]

English summary

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave on Thursday passed away. He was 60. Dave was born on 6 July 1956 in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. H did his M. Com at Gujarati College in Indore.