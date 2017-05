నైపుణ్యాలు పెంచుకోండి.. లేదంటే నిష్క్రమించండి: టెక్కీలకు ‘నాస్కామ్’ హెచ్చరిక

అంటే 40 లక్షల మంది ఐటీ ఉద్యోగులు తమకు తాముగా తమ నైపుణ్యాలను పెంచుకుంటూ మారుతున్న పరిస్థితులకు ఎదురొడ్డి పోరాడల్సిందే.

Friday, May 19, 2017, 12:19 [IST]

IT body Nasscom on Thursday said up to 40% professionals of the estimated four-million workforce need re-skilling over the next five years if they need to keep pace with the changing face and automation of the industry. Nasscom, which tried to allay fears of large-scale job losses in the $154 billion industry, said upgrading skillset of the workforce is a must to ensure job losses are contained and remain at low levels. "There needs to be continued re-skilling, or either be prepared to perish. This is the new mantra," Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar said.