ప్రభుత్వ పాఠశాలలో ఘోరం.. మందుకొట్టి, అమ్మాయిలతో రికార్డింగ్ డ్యాన్స్!

Ramesh Babu

A government primary school in a Mirzapur village in Eastern Uttar Pradesh turned into a dance party venue on the night of Rakshabandhan when relatives of the local village head apparently decided to celebrate a birthday party. The school at Tetraihiya Kala Khurd in Jamalpur was closed on Monday due to the festival. When teachers reached on Tuesday, they found the premises littered. Locals told them that it was the result of a party organised by village head Ramkesh Yadav’s family.