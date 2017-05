సివిల్స్‌ 2016 ఫలితాలు: టాపర్ కేఆర్ నందిని, ఏకే ఖాన్ కుమారుడికి 22వ ర్యాంకు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The results for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam conducted in 2016 were declared on Wednesday. The candidates can access the result list on the official website, upsc.gov.in.Nandini KR from Karnataka has topped the prestigious civil service examination which were conducted by UPSC in December 2016. Nandini, who is an officer of the Indian Revenue Service, is at present undergoing training at the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad.