National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

As Independence Day, the 15th of August, is nearing, more and more people are changing their WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media profiles’ display picture. Instead of using their whacky selfies, stunning pics and celebrities’ photos, folks are using the Indian tri color flag as their display picture! This show of patriotism is not set to last long, with many folks expected to change their profile pics as soon as the Independence Day is over. Today, I got a message, one written in a serious tone, urging Indians to stop using tri color flag as their WhatsApp/Facebook or any other social media profile picture. Now, I don’t know whether such messages carry valid and true information or not. The message claimed that the Indian National flag is not supposed to be used this way. Using it this way meant abusing and disrespecting it!