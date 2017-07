National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

At a time when the incidents of lynchings in the name of ‘gau raksha’ are being reported from across the country, a vehicle in BJP president Amit Shah’s motorcade hit a cow during his Odisha tour on Thursday, leaving the animal wounded and prompting a sarcastic comment from senior BJD leader Tathagat Satpathy.