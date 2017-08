భారత 13వ ఉపరాష్ట్రపతిగా వెంకయ్యనాయుడు, గోపాలకృష్ణ గాంధీపై ఘన విజయం

National

Former Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu was on Saturday elected as the new vice president of the country. It is for the first time that a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be the chairman of the Rajya Sabha when the BJP has the highest number of seats in the house. Naidu will succeed outgoing vice president Hamid Ansari who served on the post for 10 years. Ansari completes his term on 10 August. In the ongoing vice presidential polls, Naidu was directly pitted against Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the former West Bengal governor who was the joint opposition candidate for the vice presidential polls. 98.21% polling was registered for the election with 771 out of 785 MPs casting their vote. Out of 760 valid votes, Naidu got 516 votes while Gandhi got 244 votes.