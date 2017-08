దటీజ్ వెంకయ్యనాయుడు, అలా ఎవరికీ సాధ్యం కాదు: మోడీ ప్రశంసలు

National

Srinivas G

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha for the first time on Friday. ''He is the first Vice President who was born in independent India. Venkaiah ji knows the working of Rajya Sabha very well, being in the house for so long, he has seen how the house work," said Modi. Adding further, Modi said, Venkaiah Naidu will give us a tough time in Rajya Sabha as he is a task master.