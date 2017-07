వెంకయ్య నామినేషన్, 'తొలి' రికార్డ్!, స్మృతి ఇరానీకి బాధ్యతలు

National

Srinivas G

Congrats @MVenkaiahNaidu ... The first vice-president of India to be born after Independence

The additional charge of the Ministry of I&B has been given to @smritiirani .

English summary

Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday filed nomination for vice president elections. Smriti Irani, Minister for Textiles, will hold an additional charge of the important Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the government has announced.