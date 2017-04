వారి దుర్మార్గం అంతా ఇంతా కాదు : మరోసారి విరుచుకుపడ్డ శశి థరూర్

భారతదేశాన్ని బ్రిటీష్ పాలకులు ఏవిధంగా నాశనం చేశారో భావి తరాలకు వివరించేందుకు మ్యూజియంను ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియర్ నేత శశి థరూర్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

English summary

Politician and writer Shashi Tharoor has said the Victoria Memorial Hall in the metropolis should be converted into a museum on atrocities by the British during its rule in the country. Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha MP said he would take the initiative in this regard and talk to the central government and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well. “I would like the Victoria Memorial to be converted into a museum about the atrocities of the British Raj – on the entire experience of the British Raj which of course is full of atrocities, loot, plunder and exploitation,” he said. “It should be a major national project and I think that there could be no better location than this. We should make a start with the exhibits already available in this country and then gradually be able to make it better and more substantially,” he said.