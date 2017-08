రైల్వేలో ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితా?: గొడుగు పట్టుకుని రైలు నడుపుతున్న డ్రైవర్(వీడియో)

National

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Railway safety? @sureshpprabhu and @RailMinIndia need to take a serious look without victimising whistleblower pic.twitter.com/Ue7rv0LwTP

English summary

Activist and journalist Sucheta Dalal (suchetadalal) tweeted a video showing a Indian Railways (IR) engine with a faulty roof such that water was leaking down into the engine compartment.