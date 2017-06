శశికళతో రాత్రిపూట విజయశాంతి రహస్య భేటీ, ఏం జరగబోతోంది?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 12:15 [IST]

English summary

Actress, Telangana Congress Party Leader Vijayasanthi secretly met AIADMK Chief VK Sasikala here on Monday Night at Parappana Agraharam Jail. Before this incident TTV Dinakaran also met Sasikala in Jail. Vijayasanthi's Meeting with Sasikala was critisized by some people in Social Media.