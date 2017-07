తమిళులకు ప్రేమతో..: బెంగళూరులో గర్జించిన హీరో విశాల్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 15:59 [IST]

When many actors in Kollywood, who spoke in favour of Tamils in the Cauvery issue, received a severe backlash from Karnataka, Vishal just did the unthinkable. The actor spoke for the Tamil cause, right in Karnataka. Vishal was in Bengaluru for the audio launch of the Kannada film, Raghuveera that stars superstar Shiv Rajkumar.