National

Narsimha

English summary

Vivo‘s dual-selfie camera smartphone, the V5 Plus has received a price cut on Flipkart. The Vivo V5 Plus is now available for Rs 22,990 after an 11 percent discount. Vivo had originally launched the smartphone at Rs 27,980 after which the price went down to Rs 25,990.