పెళ్లి ఊరేగింపులో నృత్యం చేస్తూ.. గుండెపోటుతో కన్నుమూసిన వరుడు

పెళ్లి ఊరేగింపులో నృత్యం చేస్తున్న పెళ్లికొడుకు హటాత్తుగా గుండెపోటుకు గురై ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలిపోయిన ఘటన గుజరాత్‌లోని బోర్సాడ్‌ పట్టణంలో చోటుచేసుకుంది.

English summary

A wedding event turned into tragedy after a 25-year-old groom died of a heart attack during the procession to the venue in Borsad town of Gujarat.According to news agency PTI, as the wedding procession was proceeding on Tuesday night for the bride’s home with the family members dancing in a joyous mood in Borsad, about 60 km from here, the groom, Sagar Solanki, who was sitting on a friend’s shoulders, suddenly collapsed. Solanki was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital. Visuals show Solanki on his friend’s shoulders and later collapsing while performing a dance move.