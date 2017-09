అధికార ప్రతినిధి నుండి రక్షణమంత్రిగా, ఎవరీ నిర్మలా సీతారామన్

National

Nirmala Sitharaman has been chosen as India’s new Defence Minister. Promoted today, Formerly a member of the National Commission for Women, Sitharaman has an MA degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University. She also has a PhD in the Indo-European textile trade within the GATT framework and MPhil.She had joined the BJP in 2006 even though her husband Dr Parakala Prabhakar had joined the Prajarajyam party floated by film star Chiranjeevi in 2007.