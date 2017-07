కోవింద్: అవమానం జరిగిన చోటే రాచమర్యాద, ఐఎఎస్ కావాలనుకొని రాష్ట్రపతిగా

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Kovind was born on October 1, 1945 at Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh. He was married to Savita Kovind on 30th May, 1974. Kovind has a son, Prashant Kumar, who is married, and a daughter Swati.Kovind, a B.Com, LLB from Kanpur University (Uttar Pradesh) has been a very successful lawyer. He was Central Government Advocate in Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979 and Central Government Standing Counsel in Supreme Court from 1980 to 1993, according to his profile on the Bihar governor’s website. Kovind became Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court of India in 1978. He had practised in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for about 16 years until 1993.