రాహుల్ పై అనుచిత వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన మహిళా నేతపై వేటు

కాంగ్రెస్ ఉపాధ్యక్షుడు రాహుల్ గాంధీని విమర్శించిన ఆ పార్టీ ఢిల్లీ మహిళా నాయకురాలు బర్ఖా శుక్లాసింగ్ ఆరేళ్లపాటు పార్టీ నుంచి బహిష్కరించినట్లు కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రకటించింది.

English summary

New Delhi: Delhi Congress leader Barkha Shukla singh who described Rahul Gandhi as "mentally unfit" in a press statement she tweeted, has been expelled from the party this morning. Ms Singh had, on Thursday, announced that she was stepping down as the chief of the women’s wing of the Congress’ Delhi unit, but inexplicably did not quit the party. Her attack on the Congress Vice President seemed designed to invite action in a party where no one questions the first family, the Gandhis. The Congress said this morning that Ms Singh was being expelled for six years for "undertaking anti-party activities just before the MCD elections." The decision had been taken by the party's disciplinary committee, it said.