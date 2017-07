ముందే అస్త్ర సన్యాసం: మహా కూటమి ఆశలకు ‘నితీశ్’ చిల్లు

National

Nitish Kumar, hours after resigning as the chief minister of Bihar and pulling Janata Dal (United) out of the Grand Alliance, was once again sworn-in as the chief minister, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by his side. With this, Nitish Kumar has nearly killed Opposition's chances to form a Grand Alliance, on the lines of the mahagatbandhan in Bihar, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.