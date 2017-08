‘‘నేనెందుకు దాక్కోవాలి.. వాళ్లే సిగ్గుపడాలి.. బేటీ బాచావో అంటూనే..’’

National

A day after a senior BJP politician’s son and his friend were arrested and later released on bail for stalking DJ Varnika Kundu in Chandigarh at midnight, the politician’s family is resorting to victim shaming on social media. In her complaint, Varnika accused Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar of stalking her through the streets of the city. In a Facebook post, that has now been deleted, a member of the Barala family, Kuldeep Barala – who also describes himself as having “worked at Bharatiya Janata party” – shared a photo of the victim with two men and implied that she was drunk at the time of the incident.