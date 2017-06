అన్ని ఛానళ్ల కంటే మెరుగ్గా ‘దూరదర్శన్’: ప్రసార భారతి కొత్త సీఈఓ వెంపటి

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Shashi Shekhar Vempati was on Friday appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Prasar Bharati Board. Soon after news of the appointment came out, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Venkaiah Naidu took to twitter and said, “Congratulations Sh. Shashi Shekhar Vempati on your appointment as CEO of prasarbharati. Hope PB scales new heights under your leadership.”