రైల్వే నూతన మంత్రిగా.. నితిన్ గడ్కరి!?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

After Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has taken the moral responsibility of the recent rail accidents, it is being anticipated that he might be replaced by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping from the position. Prabhu had offered to resign from the position taking the responsibility of accidents when he had been suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to wait. With a cabinet shuffle already to be conducted, it is highly possible that Gadkari will be handed over additional charges of the Railway ministry, as is being claimed in several media reports.