‘‘భారత్ లో చావనైనా చస్తాం కానీ, తిరిగి అక్కడకు మాత్రం వెళ్లం..’’

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Minister of State for Home Affair Kiren Rijiju in a statement to Parliament mentioned deportation of illegal foreign nationals including Rohingyas highlighting that around 40,000 Rohingyas are living illegally in India. Amid reports that they might get deported, Rohginya Muslims say they prefer to die in India rather than return to Myanmar. "We thank India for allowing us to stay. If the government wants to deport us, it can do it but it will be better if they kill us here instead of sending us back," Noor Alam, a refugee, told.